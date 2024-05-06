WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Up Slightly From Previous Week

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw a minor rise in ratings and audience from the previous week. Friday’s episode scored a 0.60 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.148 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 3.5% and 0.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.58 demo rating and audience of 2.143 million.

While up from last week, the episode was still otherwise the lowest demo rating since the March 29th episode also had a 0.60. The audience was the lowest (other than last week) since the Best of 2023 episode on December 29th pf last year. The show was up against the NBA Playoffs on ESPN, which drew a 0.87 and 2.944 million for the 7:08 PM game between the Cavs and Magic as well as a 1.31 demo rating/3.902 million for the LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks game that started at 9:44 PM ET. The NHL Playoffs drew a 0.18 demo rating and 621,000 viewers on TNT.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.670 demo rating and 2.383 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.601 demo rating and 2.338 million for the same point in 2023.