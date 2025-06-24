WWE Smackdown Rating Steady, Audience Up From Week Before

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw its rating stay even with the week before, while the total audience was up. Friday’s show bought in a 0.38 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.524 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are even with and up 8.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.38 demo rating and audience of 1.401 million.

The show’s demo rating was still down from two weeks ago when it scored a 0.42, though the title audience was the best since the April 25th episode drew 1.559 million viewers. The show topped the night in the demo rating, beating out NBC’s 50th anniversary airing of Jaws which came in at #2 with a 0.31 demo rating and 3.261 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.438 demo rating and 1.505 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.654 and 2.327 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.