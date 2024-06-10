WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Down From Previous Week

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw its rating and audience backtrack from last week’s jump. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.61 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.207 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 6.2% and 4.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.65 demo rating and audience of 2.310 million.

Friday’s show was still up from the 0.58 demo rating and 2.147 million viewers from two weeks ago.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.657 demo rating and 2.342 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.599 demo rating and 2.321 million for the same point in 2023.