WWE Smackdown Rating Up, Viewership Hits Highest Point Since April

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw its ratings and audience jump, with the audience hitting a three month-plus high. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.70 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.355 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were up 6.1% and 4.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.66 demo rating and audience of 2.256 million.

Friday’s show had the highest demo rating since the June 21st episode had a 0.73, while the audience was the best since the April 12th drew 2.499 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.656 demo rating and 2.323 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.611 demo rating and 2.340 million for the same point in 2023.