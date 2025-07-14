WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Rebound From Previous Week

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw its numbers bounce back a bit from the July 4th low. Friday’s show bought in a 0.37 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.399 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are up 15.6% and 25.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.32 demo rating and audience of 1.116 million.

The show’s demo rating and audience are both still down from the 0.41 and 1.45 million from two weeks ago. Smackdown was the #1 show in the demo rating across TV for the night.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.431 demo rating and 1.485 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.656 and 2.322 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.