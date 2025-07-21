wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Hit Three-Month High
July 21, 2025
Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw its ratings and audience spike to the highest points in three months. Friday’s show bought in a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.546 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are up 21.6% and 10.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.37 demo rating and audience of 1.399 million.
The show’s demo rating and audience were the highest since the April 25th episode had a 0.51 and 1.559 million viewers. The show topped the ratings across both cable and network TV for the evening.
Smackdown is averaging a 0.431 demo rating and 1.487 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.656 and 2.322 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.
