WWE Smackdown Rating & Viewership Backtrack From Previous Week’s Jump

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw its ratings and audience jump, with the audience hitting a three month-plus high. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.65 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.313 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 7.1% and 1.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.70 demo rating and audience of 2.355 million.

Friday’s show had the lowest demo rating since the June 14th episode had a 0.52, while the audience was still higher than the 2.256 million two weeks ago.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.656 demo rating and 2.322 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.603 demo rating and 2.302 million for the same point in 2023.