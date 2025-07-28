WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Climb For Hulk Hogan Tribute Episode

The rating and audience for last week’s WWE Smackdown are up again to hit the highest point since April. Friday’s show bought in a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.707 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are up 6.7.6% and 10.4.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.45 demo rating and audience of 1.546 million.

The show’s demo rating was the highest since the April 25th episode had a 0.51, while the total audience was the best since the April 18th episode had 1.741 million viewers. The show topped the ratings across both cable and network TV for the evening.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.433 demo rating and 1.494 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.652 and 2.313 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.