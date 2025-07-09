WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Drop For July 4th Episode

WWE Smackdown took a hit in ratings and audience for its Fourth of July episode. Friday’s show bought in a 0.32 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.116 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are down 22.0% and down 23.0% respectively from the previous week’s 0.41 demo rating and audience of 1.450 million.

The show’s demo rating and audience are both the lowest since the show returned to USA Network, and the lowest overall since the Best of 2023 episode on FOX on December 29th, 2023. Obviously the holiday had a lot to do with that; the Fourth of July has often resulted in record lows. Smackdown was still the #1 show on cable in primetime as well as the top show across all networks with NBC’s broadcast. Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks show taking the top two spots.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.433 demo rating and 1.488 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.955 and 2.324 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.