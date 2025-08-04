WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Down From Previous Week

The rating and audience for last week’s WWE Smackdown are down a touch from the previous week’s Hulk Hogan tribute episode. Friday’s show bought in a 0.46 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.544 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are down 4.2% and 9.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.48 demo rating and audience of 1.707 million.

The show’s demo rating was still slightly higher than the 0.45 from two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest since the July 11th episode had 1.399 million viewers. The show topped the ratings across both cable and network TV for the evening.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.434 demo rating and 1.496 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.65 and 2.309 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.