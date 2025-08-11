WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Tick Up From Previous Week

The rating and audience for last week’s WWE Smackdown both rose a bit from the week before. Friday’s show scored a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.557 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are up 4.4% and 0.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.46 demo rating and audience of 1.544 million.

The show’s demo rating matched the number for the Hulk Hogan tribute episode two weeks ago, while the audience was still down from that episode’s 1.707 million viewers. The show ranked #2 for the night in the ratings across both cable and network TV, behind only the NFL preseason game which drew a 0.61 and 2.237 million.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.435 demo rating and 1.498 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.65 and 2.308 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.