WWE Smackdown Rating & Viewership Hit Three-Week Highs

WWE Smackdown’s rating and viewership hit their highest points in three weeks. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.64 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.269 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 6.7% and 4.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.60 demo rating and audience of 2.179 million.

Friday’s show drew Smackdown’s best ratings since the July 19th episode drew a 0.65 demo rating and 2.313 million from two weeks ago.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.650 demo rating and 2.308 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.602 demo rating and 2.295 million for the same point in 2023.