WWE Smackdown Rating Down From USA Network Return Episode, Viewership Slips

WWE Smackdown was predictably down the ratings and viewership in the week following its hyped return to USA Network. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.494 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 18.2% and 13.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.55 demo rating and audience of 1.723 million.

The demo rating was equal to the demo rating from two weeks ago for the final Fox episode, while the total audience was a series low. Again, it should be noted that the show is on USA Network which means less available households than on Fox. The show was up against college football, which did a 1.05 demo rating/4.213 million viewers on Fox and a 0.34/1.365 million viewers on ESPN.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.630 demo rating and 2.242 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.607 demo rating and 2.301 million for the same point in 2023.