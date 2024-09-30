WWE Smackdown Rating Even With Previous Week, Viewership Up

WWE Smackdown’s rating held steady with the week before, while the viewership was up. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.568 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were even with and up 5.0% respectively from the previous week’s 0.45 demo rating and audience of 1.494 million.

The demo rating was down from the show’s USA Network premiere two weeks ago, as was the viewership. The show was up against college football, which did a 0.93 demo rating/3.259 million viewers on ESPN.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.625 demo rating and 2.225 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.607 demo rating and 2.301 million for the same point in 2023.