WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Tick Down For Extreme Rules Go-Home Show

Friday’s episode of Smackdown ticked down a bit in ratings and viewership for the last episode before Extreme Rules. The final numbers saw Smackdown bring in a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.135 million viewers, down 5.2% and 4.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.58 demo rating and audience of 2.243 million viewers.

Both numbers were up from the overnight estimates as usual, which showed a demo rating of a 0.5 and 2.09 million viewers. Smackdown won the night among all shows on TV per Showbuzz Daily, topping CBS’ Big Brother (0.5 demo rating, 2.707 million viewers).

Smackdown has averaged a 0.57 demo rating and 2.125 million viewers in 2021 to date, down from a 0.60 and 2.207 million for the same time period in 2020.