WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Edge Upward

– The rating for this week’s Smackdown was an improvement over last week’s low numbers. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.68 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.977 million viewers. Those numbers were up 3% and 1% from last week’s 0.66 and 1.948 million viewers, though they were still well below the 0.81 and 2.264 million viewers from two weeks ago.

Smackdown ranked #3 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. Bravo’s Below Deck had the top spot with a 0.83 demo rating and 2.110 million viewers, followed by History’s Curse of Oak Island (0.73, 3.218 million).