WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Rise Before Crown Jewel

– The rating and viewership for this week’s Smackdown was up from last week ahead of Friday’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.73 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.11 million viewers. Those numbers are up 6% and 1% respectively from last week’s 0.69 demo rating and 2.087 million viewers. Both numbers were still down from the 0.92 and 2.545 million from two weeks ago, though.

Smackdown topped the list of cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The show beat out MTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning (0.52 demo rating, 788,000 viewers) for the top spot.