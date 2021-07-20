WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Hit Six-Month High

The rating for Smackdown’s first show with live fans saw a serious bump, rising to the best point in six months. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the show’s final numbers were a 0.66 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.31 million viewers. Those are up from the overnight estimates of a 0.6 demo rating and 2.185 million.

The numbers are also up 38% and 16% from the previous week’s 0.48 demo rating and 1.986 million viewers, and represent the best numbers since the start of the year. The demo rating was the second best of 2021, behind only the January 15th episode’s 0.67. Meanwhile, the audience was the best since the January 22nd episode had 2.383 million.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.56 demo rating for 2021 to date and 2.107 million viewers, down from a 0.62 and 2.25 million for the same time period in 2020.