WWE Smackdown Rating & Viewership Slip From Previous Week

Last week’s WWE Smackdown took a dip in the ratings and audience from the week before. Friday’s episode drew a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.097 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 11.3% and 6.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.62 demo rating and audience of 2.248 million.

The demo rating was the lowest for the show on FOX since the May 26th episode had a 0.52, while the audience was the lowest on the network since the May 5th episode had 2.059 million. It’s important to note that Smackdown was pre-empted in several markets for NFL pre-season games and while the preempted airings are counted in the numbers, it nonetheless was a very likely factor in the lower numbers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.602 demo rating and 2.295 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.518 demo rating and 2.123 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.