WWE Smackdown Rating & Viewership Stay Steady From Week Before

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw its ratings and audience stayed largely even with the week before. Friday’s episode drew a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.094 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are even with and down 0.14% respectively from the previous week’s 0.55 demo rating and audience of 2.097 million.

The demo rating reamined the lowest for the show on FOX since the May 26th episode had a 0.52, while the audience was the worst on FOX since the May 5th episode had 2.059 million. It’s again worth noting that Smackdown was pre-empted in several markets for NFL pre-season games.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.600 demo rating and 2.289 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.517 demo rating and 2.123 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.