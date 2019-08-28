wrestling / News

WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Tick Downward

August 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The ratings and viewership for this week’s Smackdown slipped from last week’s high. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.64 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.088 million viewers, down 6% and 3% from last week’s 0.68 demo rating and 2.142 million viewers. Both numbers were the lowest since the August 7th episode brought in a 0.63 and an audience of 2.088 million.

Despite the drop, Smackdown still ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The show beat out Real Housewives of Orange County (0.45 demo rating, 1.458 million) for the top spot.

