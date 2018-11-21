WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Tick Down Following Survivor Series

– The rating and viewership for this week’s episode of Smackdown slipped after Survivor Series. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.69 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.15 million viewers. Those numbers are down 14% and 19% from last week’s 0.80 demo rating and 2.312 million viewers. The numbers were still higher from the 0.68 and 2.088 million from two weeks ago.

Smackdown ranked #2 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind the NCAA game on ESPN (0.79 demo rating, 2.167 million viewers).