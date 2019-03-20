WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Tick Up

– The rating and viewership for this week’s episode of Smackdown saw a bit of a jump on the promotion of Kofi Kingston’s Gauntlet Match. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.74 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.208 million viewers, up 4% and less than a percent from last week’s 0.71 demo rating and 2.198 million viewers. The rating was the best since February 26th’s 0.76, while the audience was the highest since February 19th’s 2.269 million.

Smackdown topped the night for cable originals, per Showbuzz Daily. It barely edged out Curse of Oak Island on History Channel (0.74 rating, 3.635 million) for the top spot.