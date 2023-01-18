WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Tick Up From Previous Week

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw the rating and audience rise from the first episode of the year. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.326 million viewers, up 3.8% and 3.1% from the previous week’s 0.52 demo rating and audience of 2.257 million. Both numbers were still down from the 0.64 and 2.629 million from two weeks ago when John Cena appeared.

Smackdown tied for the top spot of the night with Shark Tank on ABC (0.55 demo rating/4.035 million viewers) per Showbuzz Daily.

For the first two episodes of the year, Smackdown is averaging a 0.54 demo rating and 2.292 million viweers, compared to a 0.57 demo rating and 2.223 million viewers for the first two episodes of 2022.