WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Up For WrestleMania Backlash Go-Home Show

The final WWE Smackdown before WrestleMania Backlash was up in the ratings for the first time since early April. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.46 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.998 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are up 21.1% and 2.3% respectively from last week’s 0.38 demo rating and 1.953 viewers.

The numbers marked the best rating for the show since the April 22nd episode did a 0.47, and the best audience since the April 15th show drew 2.142 million viewers. As has been normal the past few weeks, the NBA Playoffs won the night with the 9:48 game on ESPN scoring a 1.59 demo rating and 4.478 million viewers while the 7:10 game did a 1.28 and 3.834 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.542 demo rating and 2.169 million viewers thus far in 2022, compared to a 0.582 demo rating and 2.169 million viewers during the same time period in 2021.