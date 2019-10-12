Smackdown Viewership Drops by 25% This Week With 2.9 Million Viewers, Tops Ratings in Key Demo

– ShowBuzz Daily has the ratings data out for last night’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown on the FOX Network. This week’s show featured Night 1 of the WWE Draft. In terms of overall viewership, Friday Night Smackdown averaged a reported 2.899 million viewers.

Ratings dropped 25 percent from last week’s show, which marked Smackdown’s debut on the FOX Network and also the 20th anniversary for the show. By comparison, Monday Night Raw this week drew an average 2.334 million viewers, which was down from last week’s 2.571 million viewers.

The good news for Smackdown is that it was No. 1 in the night for the key 18-49 demographic. The show averaged a 0.95 rating in the demo for its two-hour broadcast.