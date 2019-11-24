WWE Smackdown Ratings Up For Survivor Series Go-Home

Last night’s episode of Smackdown, which was the go-home episode for Survivor Series, had an average of 2.600 million viewers. This was up from last week’s 2.350 million (overnight) and 2.309 million (final).

The first hour had 2.701 million viewers while the second had 2.500 million. The overnight numbers drew an 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic, 0.8 rating in 18-49 and a 1.0 rating in 25-54. Blue Bloods led the night with 7.551 million viewers, but Smackdown did tie with Hawaii Five-0 in the 18-49 demographic.