WWE Smackdown Rating and Viewership Up This Week

The TV Ratings Guide reports that last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown was up in both viewership and the key 18-49 demo from the week before.

The show drew 2.461 million viewers on average, up from last week’s 2.314 million preliminary number. The final number last week was 2.469, so it’s possible that this show could get 2.5-2.6 million when the final numbers drop early next week. The most watched show of the night was CBS’ Super Bowl Greatest Commercials XXIII, which had 4.76 million viewers.

Meanwhile, the episode had an 0.69 rating in 18-49, up from last week’s 0.66 in the preliminary numbers. It was the #1 show of the night in the demo.