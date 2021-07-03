WWE SmackDown Ratings, Viewership Drop Against Stanley Cup Finals

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the FOX Network. Last night’s broadcast averaged 1.741 million viewers. That’s based off of 1.699 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.782 million viewers for Hour 2.

The overnight number is down from the final audience for last week’s post-Hell in a Cell 2021 show, which averaged 1.971 million viewers. For comparison, the initial overnight audience for the June 25 episode was 1.859 million viewers, so the audience dropped from the initial overnight number as well. This is the lowest overnight audience for SmackDown on FOX to date.

SmackDown’s ratings were also down in the P18-49 key ratings demo. Last night’s show averaged a 0.4 rating. SmackDown came in No. 2 in the ratings last night, falling behind the NHL Stanley Cup Final game on NBC. Also, Friday was the start of the July 4th holiday weekend.

Last week’s WWE SmackDown episode drew a 0.54 final rating in the key demo, and an average 0.5 rating in the overnight numbers.

A rerun of Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for last night’s primetime network TV programming with 2.872 million viewers. Final network ratings will be out early next week.