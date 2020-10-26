WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Take Huge Hit For Special FS1 Edition

WWE SmackDown aired on FS1 last Friday due to the World Series, and as expected, the switch from FOX led to a significant ratings hit for the show.

Showbuzz Daily reports that SmackDown drew an average audience of 881,000 viewers on FS1, which was down from the 2.124 million viewers that the show drew the week before on FOX. SmackDown drew 888,000 viewers when it moved to FS1 for the World Series last year.

In the key 18-49 demo, SmackDown earned a 0.25 rating, which was down from the 0.6 rating the previous week. SmackDown was 15th for the night in the 18-49 demo and 56th for the night overall in total viewership.

Gold Rush was the leader in the key demo with a 0.43 rating, while Tucker Carlson was the leader in total viewership with 4.796 million viewers.

The World Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays on FOX drew 8.156 million viewers.