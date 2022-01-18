WWE SmackDown Ratings, Viewership Slightly Down For Last Week’s Episode Featuring Lita’s Return

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown brought in 2.174 million viewers on FOX. That’s slightly down from the 2.271 million viewers from the previous edition of the show.

Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown notched a 0.56 rating with 738,000 viewers, and that’s also down from the 0.58 rating from the prior episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show finished No. 2 on cable on Friday.

SmackDown featured a faceoff between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Lita’s return to the brand, and much more.