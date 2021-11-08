WWE Smackdown Ratings, Viewership Rise On Return to FOX

Smackdown was back in its usual spot on FOX last week, and it saw a commensurate rise in its ratings and audience. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.57 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.093 million viewers, up 96.6% and 102.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.29 demo rating and 1.032 million viewers.

The obvious caveat there is that the previous episode aired on FOX Sports 1 and thus it was going to be a much lower number by default. Compared to Smackdown’s last airing on FOX (October 22nd), Friday’s episode was down a tick and 6.9% from a 0.58 demo rating and 2.249 million viewers.

Smackdown ranked #2 for all TV programs for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind only Shark Tank on ABC (0.60 demo rating, 3.954 million viewers). Smackdown has averaged a 0.55 demo rating and 2.078 million viewers for 2021, compared to a 0.60 demo rating and 2.178 million viewers for the same time period in 2020 (though it is also worth noting that 2020 saw only one shift to FOX Sports 1 at this point, compared to two for 2021 to date).