WWE SmackDown Ratings Up, Viewership Steady For Episode Featuring Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown brought in 2.22 million viewers on FOX, which was slightly down from the 2.25 million viewers from the previous edition of the show.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown notched a 0.62 rating with 805,000 viewers, which is up five percent from the 0.59 rating for the prior episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown was the second-most watched show on Friday in the 18 to 49 demo and trailed only an ESPN college football game that notched a 0.74 rating.

SmackDown featured Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Finn Balor and much more.