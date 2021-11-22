WWE SmackDown Ratings, Viewership Down For Survivor Series Go-Home Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, which served as the go-home episode ahead of Survivor Series, brought in 2.064 million viewers on FOX. That’s only slightly down from the 2.104 million viewers from the previous edition of the show.

Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown notched a 0.52 rating with 683,000 viewers, and that’s also down from the 0.56 rating from the prior episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown finished No. 4 on cable on Friday.

SmackDown featured a main event segment involving Roman Reigns and Xavier Woods, Sheamus winning a Fatal Four-Way match to earn a spot on the Survivor Series team, and much more.