WWE Smackdown & Raw To Air On WWE Español YouTube Channel
September 27, 2024 | Posted by
WWE Smackdown and Raw are set to air on the WWE Español YouTube Channel starting next month. It was confirmed on tonight’s Spanish language broadcast of Smackdown (per Fightful that Smackdown and Raw will begin airing on the WWE Espanol channel in all South American and Central American countries except Mexico starting next week.
The Spanish broadcasts of the show previously aired on Spanish Fox Sports channel.
Así es amigos a partir del próximo 4 de Octubre, #WWERaw y #SmackDown serán trasmitidos a través de nuestro Canal Oficial de YouTube: WWE Español para Latinoamérica. México a través de Fox Sports
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) September 28, 2024
