– As previously reported, it was rumored that WWE SmackDown would be going back to a two-hour format in June, likely starting with the June 6 broadcast. However, that may no longer be the case. According to a report by PWInsider Elite (via WrestlingInc.com), SmackDown might be continuing for three-hour shows next month.

Per the report, USA Network internally has Friday Night SmackDown listed for multiple three-hour episodes throughout early June. WWE and USA Network have not yet announced the show returning to two hours.

WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also stated on The Pat McAfee Show earlier in January that WWE SmackDown would eventually switch back to two hours.