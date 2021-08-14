WWE Smackdown Reportedly Preempted in Detroit & Albany, New York

This week’s episode of Smackdown is being preempted in a couple of markets, according to a report. According to PWInsider, Friday’s episode has been preempted in Detroit for the Detroit Lions’ first pre-season game and should air at 11:30 PM local time, unless the NFL game goes long.

The NFL has also caused preemption in Albany, New York on FOX 23 due to the Buffalo Bills’ pre-season game. Smackdown is instead airing on local local channel 23.3.