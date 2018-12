WWE Smackdown Results 12.8.18: AJ Styles Takes on The Miz, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Saturday night. AJ Styles faced The Miz in the main event. The results were, per WZ:

* Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Kofi Kingston and Big E to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

Jeff Hardy came out to the ring and was quickly put into a submission by Samoa Joe.

* Charlotte defeated Asuka.

* Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated The Colons.

* Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe.

* Lana defeated Peyton Royce and then also defeated Billie Kay via a quick roll-up pin.

* United States Title Match: Rusev defeated Shinsuke Nakamura by DQ (Low-blow from Nakamura).

* AJ Styles defeated The Miz.