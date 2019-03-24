WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 3.24.19 – Buffalo, NY: Daniel Bryan & Rowen Battle AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event on Sunday night in Buffalo, New York. The results were, per PWInsider:

Vic Joseph came out to welcome everyone as the show’s host.

The National anthem was a pre-recorded Lillian Garcia….nice touch.

*New Day’s Big E and Xavier Woods (tons of Kofi chants) defeated Sanity. There was lots of comedy, including Killian taking his shirt off.

*The IIconics’ Billie Kaye defeated Carmella when Peyton Royce held Carmella’s feet for the pin.

*Samoa Joe did an open challenge for the U.S. Title, defeating Mustafa Ali, R-Truth, The Miz and Rey Mysterio. Joe put down Buffalo’s weather and sports teams, but he went too far when he put down the wings!

*Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair. The crowd went crazy for Becky, who won a great long match with the Disarmher.

*The Hardy Boyz defeated The Bar.

*WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka defeated Mandy Rose. Sonya Deville came down to ringside and interfered in the match.

*In the main event, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan & Rowan lost a great match to AJ Styles & Kofi Kingston. The crowd went ballistic for Kofi, who was tossing pancakes out to the audience.

Perhaps a telling spoiler for Wrestlemania… they kept showing a graphic that featured Finn Balor as The Demon.

.@BeckyLynchWWE vs @MsCharlotteWWE was one of the best house show matches I’ve seen in 25 years. I feel seen by Becky, and also I LOVE the homage to @RicFlairNatrBoy here. And Charlotte always looks so cool in her robe. #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/KkQUVhAlNe — Tiffany (@tplant36) March 24, 2019