wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 3.24.19 – Buffalo, NY: Daniel Bryan & Rowen Battle AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event on Sunday night in Buffalo, New York. The results were, per PWInsider:
Vic Joseph came out to welcome everyone as the show’s host.
The National anthem was a pre-recorded Lillian Garcia….nice touch.
*New Day’s Big E and Xavier Woods (tons of Kofi chants) defeated Sanity. There was lots of comedy, including Killian taking his shirt off.
*The IIconics’ Billie Kaye defeated Carmella when Peyton Royce held Carmella’s feet for the pin.
*Samoa Joe did an open challenge for the U.S. Title, defeating Mustafa Ali, R-Truth, The Miz and Rey Mysterio. Joe put down Buffalo’s weather and sports teams, but he went too far when he put down the wings!
*Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair. The crowd went crazy for Becky, who won a great long match with the Disarmher.
*The Hardy Boyz defeated The Bar.
*WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka defeated Mandy Rose. Sonya Deville came down to ringside and interfered in the match.
*In the main event, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan & Rowan lost a great match to AJ Styles & Kofi Kingston. The crowd went ballistic for Kofi, who was tossing pancakes out to the audience.
Perhaps a telling spoiler for Wrestlemania… they kept showing a graphic that featured Finn Balor as The Demon.
.@MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND have a message for the #SDLive Tag Team Division! #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/unAHkD2vk9
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2019
.@BeckyLynchWWE vs @MsCharlotteWWE was one of the best house show matches I’ve seen in 25 years. I feel seen by Becky, and also I LOVE the homage to @RicFlairNatrBoy here. And Charlotte always looks so cool in her robe. #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/KkQUVhAlNe
— Tiffany (@tplant36) March 24, 2019
Love this photo I took of @MsCharlotteWWE booing the crowd! Classic! Wooo! #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/OSU5NL10M2
— ⭐️Diana⭐️ (@hockeyydivaa71) March 24, 2019
Thanks for being AMAZING last night, #WWEElmira..
Tonight, it’s your turn to GET LOUD & CRAZY, #WWEBuffalo! pic.twitter.com/Y6byJBya0U
— Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 24, 2019
@MsCharlotteWWE thank you for gracing me your pres made tonight ❤️ #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/iAQxR0UAYR
— ella (@mickiespaige) March 24, 2019
.@AJStylesOrg has a message for @RealKurtAngle heading into his last ever #SDLive match this Tuesday Night. #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/zLolpNO4ob
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2019
I got to see the moon walking trash talking @CarmellaWWE 💵🔥 #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/q2bJrOwxZv
— ⭐️Diana⭐️ (@hockeyydivaa71) March 24, 2019
Flair is afraid of #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE. #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/LV5CMbcrpZ
— Lisa Guercio (@LisaGuercio) March 24, 2019
@BeckyLynchWWE FOR THE WIN !! #TheMan #RoadToWrestleMania #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/Ho1cQwMwwp
— Brittany Derry (@brittany_derry) March 24, 2019
#wwebuffalo loves #theman @BeckyLynchWWE @KeyBankCtr pic.twitter.com/C5NKWrah8a
— hey its Kevin (@kmc4201992) March 24, 2019
When your husband sends pictures and a video of your favorite wrestler @BeckyLynchWWE #TheMan #RoadToWrestleMania #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/USDhNzuGnL
— Brittany Derry (@brittany_derry) March 24, 2019
@BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE just killed it #wwebuffalo @KeyBankCtr pic.twitter.com/HNP5Mh5Zrd
— hey its Kevin (@kmc4201992) March 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo Explains What Happened Backstage To Triple H After Kliq Curtain Call, Says Bruce Prichard Wanted To Fire Triple H
- Bruce Prichard On Why There Were No Plans For Hulk Hogan At Wrestlemania X
- The Rock Says Working With Vince Russo Was ‘Always Fun’
- Bruce Prichard on How Vince McMahon Handled Running WWE During the Looming Steroid Trial of 1994