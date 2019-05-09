WWE Smackdown Results in Dublin 5.9.19: Becky Lynch Battles Charlotte Flair, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Dublin on Thursday, with Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and more. The results are, per PWInsider:

The 3arena is 95 percent full. Lots of families.

1) Carmella and R-Truth defeated Zelena and Andrade. With a roll up. Just ok match but the crowd are it up so that’s all that……wait here’s Lars Sullivan to ruin the fun. He lays out R-Truth and leaves

2) Daniel Bryan and Rowan beat the Usos and Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura w/Lana. Smackdown tag titles are on the line. Good match Lana moves off after the match. Naomi comes out and rips the wig off Lana revealing cornrolles. Naomi hits the moonsault and celebrates.

3) Sami Zayn vs. Xavier Woods. Xavier (presumably, no announcement) wins via DQ. Sami is really over even after calling “Dublin Trash”. Barely a pop for Xavier. Kevin Owens runs in destroys Xavier. OWENS AND ZAYN ARE BACK TOGETHER! Kofi runs in and next match.

4) Kofi Kingston (w/ Xavier Woods) defeats Kevin Owens (w/ Sami Zayn). WWE World championship match. Okay match. Oh oh here’s Lars Sullivan again, Kevin Owens and Sami are going to take out Lars. Wait Kevin takes a powder and Sami takes a giant head butt. New Day superkicks and middle drop kicks Lars to the back.

Intermission

5) Iiconics win over Asuka and Kairi Sane. Asuka got a big pop. The crowd was dead at the beginning of the match. The 4 did a great job getting the audience back into the match. The Iiconics are just fantasic and Asuka is super over.

6) Samoa Joe choked out Matt Hardy. Joe is cutting a major heal promo and he turned the crowd against him. Open challenge for the US TITLE Matt answered to a big pop. Big Delete chants during the match. Great match from 2 veterans . This was advertised as AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for months now. A lot of the crowd worried no AJ.

Really enjoyed #WWEDublin tonight, very entertaining from start to finish! Thought @WWEDanielBryan was great, such a good heel 👍🏻🤼‍♀️☘️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/BdSEXLVgPe — Leon O Neill (@Leononeill) May 9, 2019

7) Becky Lynch BEATS Charlotte flair BY SUBMISSION. Becky was the reason this house was full biggest pop of the night. Great hard fought match loads of near falls. Beautiful match.

Not going to lie, as much as we booed @MsCharlotteWWE during the match, the chorus of WOOOOOOOO’s before were amazing ❤️❤️❤️ #WWEDublin pic.twitter.com/hMSeCh4MVI — James Hoare (@James_Hoare2301) May 9, 2019

Great night, according to the box office roughly 7000 in attendance. This was also my Son Oliver Scott’s first wrestling show. He loved it!