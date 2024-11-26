– During last night’s WWE Raw, WWE announced that the return of CM Punk and Paul Heyman last week on WWE SmackDown produced 72 million views across social media. It became the most viewed segment on social media for any SmackDown segment in 2024. Heyman shared the milestone via his X account last night, which you can view below.

During SmackDown, Heyman made his surprise return, revealing CM Punk as the fifth member of The OG Bloodline’s team in WarGames, where they will face The Bloodline. The match is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.