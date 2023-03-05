WWE News: Smackdown Returning to Toronto In August, Tonight’s Live Events

– WWE has announced a return to Toronto for Smackdown this summer. PWInsider reports that the company will host Smackdown in the city on August 18th.

– WWE has live events set to take place tonight in New Jersey and Ontario. A Raw live event is set for Trenton, New Jersey headlined by Cody Rhodes & The O.C. vs. The Judgement Day, while Smackdown heads to Kitchener, Ontario featuring Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther, Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville and more.