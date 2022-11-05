wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Rises With Return To FOX, Viewership and Rating Up
November 5, 2022 | Posted by
Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown benefitted from the return to FOX, as both viewership and the key 18-49 were up. Last week’s episode was pushed to FS1 due to World Series coverage.
Friday’s episode had 1.970 million viewers in both hours, up significantly from last week’s 835,000 viewers. The show also had a 0.40 rating, up from last week’s 0.23.
FOX won the night in the ratings thanks to Smackdown, while CBS brought in the most viewers (5.896 million) with Blue Bloods.
As it usually does, the final numbers will likely rise when they are revealed on Monday.
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes on Today’s WWE Crown Jewel, Why MVP Isn’t There (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- Notes on Match Order for WWE Crown Jewel (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff On His Issues With AEW’s Storylines, Responds to Tony Khan Saying WCW Had Matches Without Story
- US Embassy Contacts WWE Amid Concerns Of Iranian Attack On Saudi Arabia