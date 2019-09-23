– WWE announced the following segments for tomorrow night’s SmackDown Live:

* Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns clear the air.

Roman Reigns wants to talk to Daniel Bryan to clear the air, and Bryan has agreed to meet with The Big Dog face to face. This conversation comes after weeks of tension between Reigns and Bryan following the mysterious attacks on The Big Dog. After it was revealed that Bryan’s protege Erick Rowan was behind the attacks, Bryan had some harsh words for his large ally. Last week, Erick Rowan and the recently returned Luke Harper even laid out Bryan, and Reigns surprisingly came to Bryan’s aid — to no avail.

* Sit-down interview with Kofi Kingston

Brock Lesnar sent a beast of a message to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE when he and Paul Heyman challenged the champion to a Title Match on Oct. 4 and The Beast Incarnate F-5’d Kingston. The fighting champion has since accepted Lesnar’s challenge and will have a special sit-down interview on Tuesday to talk about the anticipated showdown.

* Carmella teams with Charlotte Flair to take on Bayley & Sasha Banks.