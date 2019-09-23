wrestling / News
Women’s Tag Match, Kofi Interview, Reigns-Bryan Segment Announced For WWE SmackDown
– WWE announced the following segments for tomorrow night’s SmackDown Live:
* Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns clear the air.
Roman Reigns wants to talk to Daniel Bryan to clear the air, and Bryan has agreed to meet with The Big Dog face to face. This conversation comes after weeks of tension between Reigns and Bryan following the mysterious attacks on The Big Dog.
After it was revealed that Bryan’s protege Erick Rowan was behind the attacks, Bryan had some harsh words for his large ally. Last week, Erick Rowan and the recently returned Luke Harper even laid out Bryan, and Reigns surprisingly came to Bryan’s aid — to no avail.
* Sit-down interview with Kofi Kingston
Brock Lesnar sent a beast of a message to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE when he and Paul Heyman challenged the champion to a Title Match on Oct. 4 and The Beast Incarnate F-5’d Kingston.
The fighting champion has since accepted Lesnar’s challenge and will have a special sit-down interview on Tuesday to talk about the anticipated showdown.
* Carmella teams with Charlotte Flair to take on Bayley & Sasha Banks.
Carmella surprisingly came to Charlotte Flair’s rescue last week to stop a two-on-one attack from SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks. This Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, ’Mella will team up with Flair against Bayley and Banks in tag team action.
How will this unlikely pairing work together against a set of former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions?
