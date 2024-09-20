WWE Smackdown Rumored To Go To Three Hours in January

WrestleVotes Radio reports that when WWE RAW moves to Netflix in January, it’s expected that Smackdown will turn into a three-hour program. That would begin on January 3.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer asked WWE about it and was told that they are open to discussions about the runtimes of RAW and Smackdown but nothing is final at this time.

Both RAW and Smackdown will be on the USA Network until the end of the year, and RAW begins streaming on Netflix starting January 6.