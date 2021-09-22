wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown Scheduled for Allstate Arena in Chicago Area on December 17
September 22, 2021 | Posted by
– Rosemont, Illinois’s Allstate Arena has announced that WWE SmackDown will be held at the venue on Friday, December 12. This will be the go-home show before WWE TLC 2021, which has been moved to December 19 (h/t PWInsider).
The following stars are currently being advertised by the arena for the event: Universal champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Tag Team champions The Usos, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and The Street Profits.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Gerald Brisco’s Role In Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart At WrestleMania 13, Brisco Helping WWE Find & Create New Stars
- Eric Bischoff On Big E Winning the WWE Title, Big E’s Long Journey To the Top of WWE
- Alexa Bliss Denies Report of 1,500 Fans Leaving During Raw Segment
- Becky Lynch Admits She Told Asuka About Pregnancy Prior To WWE Raw Segment Last Year