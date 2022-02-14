wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown Scores Over 2.2 Million Viewers On FOX, Ratings Also Up
February 14, 2022 | Posted by
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown brought in 2.231 million viewers on FOX. That’s up from the 2.151 million viewers for the previous edition.
Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown notched a 0.56 rating with 730,000 viewers, and that’s up 10 percent from the 0.51 rating for the prior episode.
According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown finished No. 3 on television on Friday, while NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing led the way.
SmackDown featured Charlotte Flair defending the SmackDown Women’s title against Naomi, Cesaro vs. Happy Corbin, and much more.
More Trending Stories
- Maryse in Red Outfit, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- WWE Posts, Then Deletes Super Bowl Halftime Show Tweet Referencing John Cena
- ECW Ring Announcer Reveals Original Ending For One Night Stand 2005
- WWE Reportedly Editing Out Botch In Segment For This Week’s Smackdown