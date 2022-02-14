WWE SmackDown Scores Over 2.2 Million Viewers On FOX, Ratings Also Up

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown brought in 2.231 million viewers on FOX. That’s up from the 2.151 million viewers for the previous edition.

Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown notched a 0.56 rating with 730,000 viewers, and that’s up 10 percent from the 0.51 rating for the prior episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown finished No. 3 on television on Friday, while NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing led the way.

SmackDown featured Charlotte Flair defending the SmackDown Women’s title against Naomi, Cesaro vs. Happy Corbin, and much more.