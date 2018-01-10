WWE News: WWE Smackdown Social Media Score, Rusev Teases a Rusev Day Calendar

– Last night’s WWE Smackdown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind This Is Us. Smackdown had a total of 230,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week (131,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 99,000 unique interactions on Twitter). This is down from last week’s episode, which had a total of 242,000 interactions (136,000 on Facebook and 106,000 interactions on Twitter).

– Rusev & Aiden English posted the following on Twitter, teasing a Rusev Day calendar…

In honor of #RusevRumble we may or may not be releasing a happy #RusevDay CALENDAR !! — Rusev (@RusevBUL) January 10, 2018