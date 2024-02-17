– As previously reported, WWE taped another edition of SmackDown last night to air next week since the company will be traveling overseas for WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. Below are some spoiler results for next week’s show via PWInsider:

* Tiffany Stratton beat Liv Morgan in a singles match. Bianca Belair was reportedly ringside for the matchup.

* Bron Breakker faced Dante Chen who was unannounced. Breakker won in a squash.

* Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne beat Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonough ina tag team bout.

* The Authors of Pain w/ Paul Ellering, Scarlett, and Karrion Kross beat The Street Profits w/ B-Fab and Bobby Lashley.

* LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre appeared to end in a no contest. Logan Paul was on commentary during the match, and Kevin Owens reportedly joined in on commentary later as well. It looks like the show ended with all the Elimination Chamber opponents getting into a brawl and hitting their finishers. Randy Orton reportedly ended the night after hitting an RKO on McIntyre.

WWE SmackDown will air via tape delay on the FOX Network next week on Friday, February 23 at 8:00 pm EST.