WWE News: Smackdown Stars In Town For Raw, Preview Videos For Tonight’s Show
February 19, 2024 | Posted by
– Several WWE Smackdown stars are in town for Raw ahead of their trip to Australia for Elimination Chamber, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that a number of stars are in town as the company is heading to Perth following tonight’s show.
To be clear, there’s no confirmation on whether any of them will appear on tonight’s Raw, only that they are in town for the trip to Australia.
– WWE posted the following videos previewing tonight’s Raw:
